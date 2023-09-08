Liverpool ‘ready to swoop’ for cut price transfer in January

Liverpool are already eyeing up a potential option for the January transfer window.

Following a turbulent summer transfer window, Liverpool are already looking ahead to January and the potential new signings they could snap up. After bringing in four new midfielders, Jurgen Klopp now has other areas of the team to focus on, having exhausted all of the concentration on plugging the gaps left by Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and others in recent months.

During the summer, there were talks that Liverpool were on the market for some new defensive options, but of course, restructuring the midfield was the priority. The Reds have since been monitoring Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, who is also on the radar of Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The North London club recently saw a bid of £20 million rejected by the Cherries and now Liverpool are preparing to pounce.

According to Football Insider, Bournemouth could be willing to cash in on Kelly in January for a cut price fee, as the centre-back is now into the final 12 months of his contract.

Liverpool are ‘ready to swoop’ on this opportunity, as Kelly will be able to discuss pre-contract agreements with other clubs once the January window opens.

The 24-year-old signed for the Cherries in 2019 from boyhood club Bristol City for £13 million, and has since made 119 appearances. Kelly is a centre-back by trade but can operate at left-back as well, which will provide cover for a number of players at Anfield, should the move materialise in the new year.