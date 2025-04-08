Saudi Arabia head: I still envisage two Liverpool players coming across

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool pair Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez have both been linked with transfers to Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi Pro League head scout has claimed that he still ‘envisages’ two Liverpool players making the move to the Gulf state in the future.

For the past few years, clubs from Saudi Arabia have started to sign a number of European stars. Part of the Saudi Vision 2030, Cristiano Ronaldo was the first global star to make the switch when he left Manchester United to join Al Nassr in January 2023.

He was followed by Neymar Jr and Karim Benzema. In addition, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho all left Liverpool to move to Saudi, along with former Reds favourite Sadio Mane.

In addition, Ivan Toney left Brentford and made the switch to Asia last summer while there was a shock when 21-year-old striker Jhon Duran departed Aston Villa for £65 million.

Liverpool star Mo Salah has long been linked with a move to Saudi. The Egypt international is an icon in the Arab world and the Reds turned down an offer from Al-Ittihad of up to £150 million in August 2023.

Thomas Spring, head of scouting for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, says he would still like to see Salah and Nunez be prised to the division along with some younger players. Speaking on The Overlap, he said: "I think that the recruitment model will be a healthy balance between elite, world-class players. So I still envisage a Mo Salah, a (Kevin) De Bruyne, a Darwin Nunez. I still envisage those players coming across.

"But I also envisage more emerging players like a Jhon Duran, for example, I see more younger players that are really operating successfully in leagues around Europe coming across. And that healthy balance being there."

"Then I also envisage that the ambition will still be there. So the goal of the SPL is to compete with Europe's top-five leagues. So whatever method to achieve that, whether that's staffing or facilities or player recruitment, medical, discipline, I envisage they will invest heavily into that. To come on par with Europe's top-five leagues."

Will Mo Salah join the Saudi Pro League?

Salah has fired 32 goals in all competitions this season. Some 27 have been in the Premier League title charge, while he has recorded 17 assists. However, there is still to be a resolution to his future, with Salah’s deal expiring in June.

Liverpool have been in talks with the 32-year-old but an agreement has still to be reached. Speaking in November, Salah claimed he was disappointed he was still to be offered terms. He said: “We are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club. I'm probably more out than in."

"I'm not going to retire soon so I'm just playing, focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed but we will see."