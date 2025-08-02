Newcastle United have rejected a bid from Liverpool for striker Alexander Isak.

Sean Dyche has suggested that Alexander Isak could have handled his situation better amid Liverpool’s transfer interest.

The Reds have officially submitted a bid for the Newcastle United striker of £110 million. It has been rejected and the Premier League champions are not expected to make another offer.

Isak is keen on a move to Anfield, having been omitted from Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia. Rather than training on Tyneside, he has instead been undergoing work at his former club Real Sociedad in northern Spain.

The Magpies are understandably reluctant to lose their talisman, who scored 27 goals last season. Newcastle won their first trophy in 70 years when beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final - with Isak on target at Wembley - and qualified for the Champions League.

What’s been said

Speaking on talkSPORT, Dyche admitted that it is a difficult situation for Newcastle but suggested that the Sweden international could be impacted mentally and lose his edge’ if he stays at St James’ Park.

The former Everton and Burnley manager said: “Really tough. Everyone has known for years that player power is growing and growing. The player has been brought in for a lot of money, he has done a fantastic job. He's scored 54 [goals] in 86 [appearances], that is a lot for someone who is new to the Premier League.

“If that is the fact, that is a lot of money but it takes a big club, which Newcastle are, to turn that down. But you have got the player angle, we don't know how the players feel about it. It's alright saying these clubs should be keeping the players, it's not easy if the player is going to down tools - mentally not physically, if the player is going to lose their edge, what happens to their value, their value goes down. It's very difficult for clubs to keep these players. Then players say what about a new contract but if his mind is set not on a new contract and it's Liverpool he wants, where is the line?

“It's a mixture of everything. Even at these superpower clubs, personal finance changes. I know everyone can argue players get massive amounts of money, and they do generally, but they bring in massive amounts as well and sometimes individually with shirt sales. It's their right to earn. There's talk about a salary cap but why when they bring a lot of money? Fees go up and salaries follow.

“There is a football component. Newcastle are a very good club and Eddie has done a brilliant job but Liverpool, with the history and depth and winning the league, they're competitive in all major competitions, it's hard on all the levels.

“You get this player who has done brilliantly for Newcastle, scored goals and played through some brilliant seasons he's been there. But he's done his work and moves on to a club that is not just doing brilliant but have been winning leagues and Champions Leagues. It's a win-win for the player. It has got a bit messy but if you look at it in more of a clean way and the chairman says: 'He's done amazing but made up £80 million, scored a load of goals and, in theory, is going to better himself'.”

However, Dyche says that there could have been a better way than Isak returning to Sociedad to train rather than reporting for Newcastle duty. He added: “Back to the player, let's say he gets double-bubble on his contract and had a chance to win something with Liverpool then that's difficult for the player to deal with it and deal with it in the right way. I'm not saying it's wrong or right what’s doing but I'd say there is a better way than he's going it. Staying at your old club and getting fit is not ideal but that's for Eddie and Newcastle to handle and Liverpool to handle if it’s them that go further with this situation.”