Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are set to allow one of their goalkeepers depart in the January transfer window.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are ready to allow Marcelo Pitaluga depart the club.

The goalkeeper is due to return to Fluminense - just more than four years after arriving from the Brazilian club. Pitaluga was signed by the Reds in September 2020 for a reported fee of £2 million. But he has been unable to make a first-team breakthrough at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pitaluga had an encouraging loan spell at non-league side Macclesfield in the 2022-23 season, playing 18 times before sustaining an ankle injury. He joined Irish outfit St Patrick’s Athletic last January but struggled despite being made No.1 upon his arrival. He lost his starting spot and made a total of seven appearances before having his loan ended early. The former Brazil youth international moved to Scottish side Livingston in the summer but has made only two cup outings to date.

Due to his struggles, Pitaluga is now set to head back to Fluminense where he will hope to reignite his career. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that documents have been signed. Although it is a free transfer, Liverpool have installed a significant sell-on clause of 40% which could earn them a significant windfall should the 22-year-old be sold in the future. Romano wrote on X: “Liverpool and Fluminense signed all documents for GK Marcelo Pitaluga to return to Brazil. Liverpool included 40% sell-on clause, no transfer fee involved.”

Pitaluga will leave a Liverpool goalkeeping department that is extremely healthy. Alisson Becker firmly is first-choice keeper - as he has been since joining from AS Roma in 2018. The Brazil international has been part of the Reds’ rise back to the pinnacle of European football, winning seven major trophies.

Caoimhin Kelleher is regarded as a capable deputy, though, and was highly impressive when he had a sustained spell in the starting line-up earlier this season when Alisson was sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Republic of Ireland international has made it clear he would like to be a No.1, with Liverpool rebuffing interest from Nottingham Forest in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viteslav Jaros is No.3 at Anfield. The Czech Republic stopper made his debut off the bench in a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace when Alisson suffered his hamstring issue and Kelleher was absent due to illness. Jaros then made his full bow in a 3-2 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool also have Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving next summer. The Reds agreed a deal with Valencia to sign the Georgia international for up to £29 million in August but part of the conditions were that he remained at the Spanish side for the remainder of the campaign.