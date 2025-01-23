Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool and Ipswich Town team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Anfield.

Liverpool’s attention turns back to the Premier League title race when they welcome Ipswich Town to Anfield on Saturday (3pm GMT kick-off).

The Reds earned a 2-1 win over French side LOSC Lille to book their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League. Arne Slot’s men boast an unblemished record in Europe’s elite club competition, their their form in the Premier League has been outstanding.

Liverpool top the table by six points, having earned a dramatic 2-0 victory at Brentford last weekend. They’ll be heavy favourites to earn a third successive triumph against Ipswich, who are 18th and were thrashed 6-0 by Manchester City last time out. However, when the two sides met at Portman Road on the opening day, it proved a difficult fixture for Slot’s troops as they had to battled to a 2-0 success.

Ahead of the reverse fixture, here’s the early team news for both sides.

Liverpool team news

Diogo Jota - out

The striker is back on the treatment room having sustained a muscle issue. Slot admitted that Jota will be absent for ‘weeks rather than months’. The Portugal international has had another frustrated season with fitness setbacks.

Joe Gomez - out

The centre-back remains unavailable because of a hamstring issue suffered last month. He is still not back to fitness.

Curtis Jones - doubt

The midfielder had to be substituted at half-time against Lille. After assisting Mo Salah’s opener, Jones went down and received treatment. He managed to continue until the interval but could not continue. Slot said after the game: “There was a moment in the game where he felt [something] and he said let’s play for five more minutes and then see how it is, but [then] he said he had to go off at half-time.”

Ipswich injury news

Chiedozie Ogbene - out

The winger sustained an Achilles injury in November and will not play again this season.

Conor Chaplin - out

The diminutive forward has a knee problem and is not expected to be back available until next month.

Samuel Szmodics - major doubt

The Tractors Boys’ second-highest scorer this season has been sidelined for Ipswich’s previous three games because of a knee complaint.

Kalvin Phillips - return

The midfielder could not play against his parent club Man City. Phillips will again be back in the Tractor Boys’ squad.