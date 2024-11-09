Trent Alexander-Arnold injury news.

It means Alexander-Arnold is doubtful for England duty during the international break next week. And with big clashes against Real Madrid and title rivals Man City upcoming when the season recommences later this month, Liverpool have a nervous wait as to whether their vice-captain will be available Head coach Slot told TNT Sport: “With Trent he had to go out. We have to wait and see how he is doing.”

Speaking to reporters at his post-match press conference, Slot added: “It’s difficult to say how serious it is but it’s always serious if a play goes out in the first half. Not because I didn’t like him (his performance) but because he asked for it himself. He didn’t ask for it because he was tired, he asked because he felt something. That’s not a good sign but it’s always difficult so close after the game to tell you exactly what it is. Let’s wait and see. I would be surprised if he plays for the England national team this week but hopefully he can.”