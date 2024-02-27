Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised Xabi Alonso for his efforts at Bayer Leverkusen this season but warned him that now is the most important part of the season.

With Klopp set to depart at the end of the season, the search for his replacement is quietly rumbling on in the background, set against the backdrop of a quadruple attempt by Liverpool. Their EFL Cup triumph saw them secure the first trophy of the domestic season and they remain on track for three other trophies in Klopp's final season.

In Germany, Alonso is making waves. Eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga is hugely impressive because they are on course to break the 12-year monopoly that Bayern Munich have had on the league title. Plus, they are favourites to advance past the Last 16 of the Europa League after drawing Qarabag and favourites to advance past Dusseldorf in the German Cup semi-finals - there isn't another manager in the running for the job producing a season like this - and Guardiola has taken note.

Speaking ahead of City's FA Cup tie with Luton Town, Guardiola hailed the performance of Alonso's Leverkusen side as they remain unbeaten in all competitions. "If you ask me about the job that he is doing, honestly? Wow! It’s the only team in modern football that’s unbeaten in all competitions and fighting in that way with Bayern Munich there." "But wow, not just the way they play, they didn’t lose one game in Europa League, in Pokal in Germany, and Bundesliga, and the way they’re playing. I was so incredibly fortunate to have him for one year and a half, two years and he’s such an intelligent player, so intelligent."