Graeme Souness gives 'fabulous' Alan Hansen update after ex-Liverpool captain taken seriously ill
Graeme Souness has revealed that he has spoken to Alan Hansen after the former Liverpool captain was taken ‘seriously ill’ in hospital.
And the Anfield legend was able to have a joke with his ex-Reds team-mate on the phone and sounded ‘fabulous’.
Hansen spent 14 years at Liverpool and etched himself in club folklore. Arriving in September 1977, he won eight league titles, three European Cups, three FA Cups and four League Cups before retiring in 1991. He made a total of 620 appearances, placing him 10th on Liverpool’s all-time list.
Hansen then had a successful career as a pundit for Match of the Day and for the BBC at major tournaments.
A Liverpool statement earlier this month confirmed that Hansen, 69, had been taken ‘seriously ill’ in hospital which prompted tributes from the footballing world to flood in.
But Souness, speaking on talkSPORT today, has revealed that Hansen reached out to him yesterday while he was travelling in Germany during Euro 2024 duty. And Souness is hopeful Hansen is on his way to making a full recovery.
“I spoke to him yesterday and he sounded fabulous,” said Souness. “He's definitely back because he remembered to take the Mickey out of me.
“I've been speaking to his son and Janet, his wife, and been phoning his phone. I got on the train yesterday and was looking for my seat and the phone rang and could see it was Big Al.
“I thought: 'Ah I won't answer that' so I sit down and got the courage to phone back and he answered the phone. He's been in a difficult place but the way he sounded yesterday, he's back and I hope I’m right.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.