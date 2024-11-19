Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southampton vs Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Southampton have been hit with a new injury blow ahead of their clash against Liverpool.

Arne Slot's side will make the trip to St Mary's on Sunday (2pm) when the season recommences following the international break. The Reds top the Premier League table by five points and face the current basement side of the division.

Southampton have picked up just four points in 11 games since returning to the top flight and are currently favourites for relegation. They'll be heavy underdogs when they host Liverpool and have been hit with a fresh concern during the hiatus of the campaign.

Jan Bednarek has started every league match for the Saints this term but faces a period of three weeks on the sidelines. The centre-back sustained a knee injury during Poland's 5-1 defeat by Portugal.

It means that Southampton could be without seven players against Liverpool. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale pulled out of England duty because of a broken finger and required surgery. A return date for the ex-Arsenal man has yet to be given.

Meanwhile, fellow goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu remains on the treatment table with a long-term Achilles problem. Will Smallbone (thigh) has been absent for the Saints' previous four games while Flynn Downes was absent for a 2-0 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out. Ross Stewart has managed just five outings for Martin's men this season and Ryan Fraser has missed the past two fixtures.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are sweating on the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold. He limped out of the Reds’ 2-0 win over Aston Villa with a hamstring issue and subsequently missed England duty. Diogo Jota (ribs), Alisson Becker (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (foot) and Federico Chiesa (muscle) are also doubts.