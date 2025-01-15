Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal have been suggested to have almost wrapped up a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi who was a summer transfer target for Liverpool.

Martin Zubimendi has no intention of discussing his future until the end of the season - according to one Spanish newspaper.

Reports on Tuesday emerged that the Real Sociedad midfielder, who was a target for Liverpool last summer, is closing in on a deal to join Arsenal. It has been suggested that the Gunners are ‘confident’ of agreeing a deal for Zubimendi to move to the Emirates Stadium when the 2024-25 campaign is complete.

The Spain international has a £51 million release clause in his Sociedad contract. Liverpool were willing to pay that fee after Arne Slot took over as head coach but Zubimendi was not keen on departing his boyhood club. The Reds did not look to sign an alternative, though, with Ryan Gravenberch instead being deployed in the number-six role. The Netherlands international has been key as Slot’s side top the Premier League table by six points.

But Kopites have been keeping an eye on Zubimendi’s situation at Sociedad. Certainly, it came as a surprise when multiple outlets suggested that the 25-year-old was closing in on striking an arrangement with Arsenal, who are six points behind Liverpool in the title race. The Daily Mail has claimed that a deal is ‘virtually completed’ for the end of the season with Mikel Arteta aiming to bolster his engine room.

However, Spanish newspaper AS has suggested otherwise. It is reported that Zubimendi, who is out of contract in 2027, is ‘tired of so many rumours and gossip. Because at the moment there is nothing’. AS goes on to say that the Basque native is ‘absolutely focused on Real Sociedad and totally committed to his project, of which he feels he is a very important part’ and does not want to hear about any offers that come his way. Sociedad are seventh in La Liga and Zubimendi and the only current thing that ‘worries him’ is recovering from an ankle injury suffered in a 1-0 win over Villarreal earlier this week.

AS also claimed that Liverpool made Zubimendi a ‘super offer’ in the summer. Speaking in September, Slot insisted that there was ‘no point’ talking about the Reds’ failed pursuit of Zubimendi and that he had moved on. The Anfield head coach said: "If I could have bought [Zubimendi] then maybe I could have rotated a bit more and [the media] would be a lot more happy about it!

"But there is no point talking about Zubimendi any more because he stayed with Real Sociedad and we've moved on and we are really happy with Ryan. But a club like ours should always try to bring in good players who can help the team to win because it is going to be a long season and therefore you need a lot of good players."