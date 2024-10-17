'Special' Liverpool forward receives green light to step up injury return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The striker made a big impact after breaking into the Liverpool first team last season.

Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns has stepped up his return to injury.

The striker enjoyed a fine breakthrough into the Reds first-team fray last season, having been prolific at under-18 and under-21 level. In total, Danns plundered 17 goals and four assists in 20 games.

Danns was famously handed his Liverpool senior debut in the 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. Several days later, he came off the bench to fire a double in a 3-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round. The 18-year-old would go on to make three more outings for Jurgen Klopp’s side, two of which coming in the Premier League, and signed a new long-term contract in May.

Speaking after the Carabao Cup win, legendary manager Klopp said: “The development of James McConnell is absolutely insane, and Jayden Danns has only recently joined us in first-team training.

“I loved him from the first second; really special. And he comes on today, OK he played in the last game, but he can score two goals in a Carabao Cup final. It’s absolutely insane.”

But Danns was denied a chance to impress new head coach Arne Slot in pre-season after he suffered a back injury. He would likely have travelled to the USA but stayed on Merseyside for treatment - and it put paid to a potential loan switch to Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle.

Liverpool have been patient with Danns and he has been sidelined for the opening two months of the campaign. However, according to The Athletic, the teenager is back training with the under-21s. He will be managed cautiously, however, with his loading being gradually increased to ensure he does not break down again. But it will be welcome news for the Reds and Danns.

Liverpool under-21s are next in action when they play the mini-derby against Everton on Saturday 26 October.