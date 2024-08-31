Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner. (Photo by BARBARA GINDL/APA/AFP via Getty Images) | APA/AFP via Getty Images

Stefan Bajcetic has left Liverpool to join Red Bull Salzburg on loan.

Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner has told of his delight to win the race to sign Stefan Bajcetic.

The Liverpool midfielder has joined the Austrian outfit on loan for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Bajcetic is highly regarded by the Reds but has endured a difficult period with injuries. After making 19 appearances in the 2022-23 campaign, including a start against Real Madrid in the Champions League, he had adductor surgery in March 2023 then practically missed the whole of last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are keen for Bajcetic to play week in, week out rather than provide backup to the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo. The 19-year-old reunites with Pep Lijnders, who served as former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp’s assistant - and is a huge admirer of the youngster.

Barcelona were interested in signing the Spain under-21 international after an injury to Marc Bernal. But Bajcetic chose Salzburg - and Seonbuchner believes it’s a move that will suit both parties.

Speaking to the club’s website, he said: “We are really pleased about this transfer, also because there were many other clubs who wanted him. It shows how valued we are when it comes to developing talents. Stefan is a player who is highly intelligent and can be deployed in lots of different positions. I am certain he will help us and that we will also be good for his development.”

On the move, Bajcetic said: “I am really happy to be playing for FC Red Bull Salzburg. My aim is to help us celebrate lots of successes together. I would like to win the league and impress in the Champions League too with my new team. An important reason for my move is that Salzburg have focused on developing young players for many years - it's a club with lots of potential. Pep Lijnders, who I know from Liverpool and value, is the perfect coach for that. I am looking forward to it all!”