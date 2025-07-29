Luis Diaz has agreed to join German champions Bayern Munich | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool’s sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich for a reported £65.5m is yet another example of the club’s excellent ability to navigate the transfer window, according to financial expert Stefan Borson.

The champions signed Diaz in January 2022 from FC Porto for a figure of around £37.5m, beating off competition at the time from Tottenham Hotspur. The Colombian was signed six months before Sadio Mane’s departure as the Senegalese international’s replacement and enjoyed three and a half impressive seasons at Anfield, scoring 41 goals and providing 23 assists in 148 matches across all competitions.

Diaz enjoyed the highs of winning the FA Cup and two of three League Cup finals he was involved in. He was a member of Jurgen Klopp’s side that lost the 2022 Champions League final to Real Madrid but saved the best to last in his final season by being a huge role in Arne Slot’s title-winning campaign. The 28-year-old managed 17 league goals and eight assists from 50 appearances in his final season, often operating as a central striker to great effect while also featuring on the left-side of attack in other instances.

Football finance expert heaps praise on Liverpool

Football finance guru Stefan Borson says ‘he’s amazed’ that Liverpool managed to sell Luis Diaz for such a high fee this summer. Diaz expressed a desire to leave Anfield in the early months of the summer and had been linked with a move to Barcelona before they turned their attention to Marcus Rashford. Instead, he’s moving over to the German champions Bayern Munich in one of the Bundesliga’s biggest moves this summer.

Borson told Football Insider: “The player wants to go, clearly they’re going to get a mega fee for a player of his age. “I mean, I’m amazed that Bayern Munich want to do this deal, but they clearly do.I think it’s a deal that’s brilliant for Liverpool and good for the player. I’d say bad for Bayern Munich, but they want him. I like the player. He’s obviously not everyone’s cup of tea, but I just don’t really understand how they’ve come to that price.”

Liverpool have made a profit totalling around £30m for a player that they had purchased when he was just 25-years-old. It’s expected that money will now be reinvested instantly into the first team squad.

How will Liverpool spend the Luis Diaz money?

The Athletic believe Liverpool are now in a great position to make a move for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, in a potential deal which could see the club break the British transfer-record twice in the same window. Liverpool are thought to be willing to offer around £120m plus add-ons. Whereas reports from the North East suggest Isak is valued at around £150m; which is £8m higher than the fee Liverpool received from Barcelona for Phillipe Coutinho.

At this stage, Newcastle have not hinted that Isak is for sale and have dismissed any claims that the player might leave the club. However, Isak has not travelled on the club’s pre-season tour to Asia with a reported ‘thigh injury’ and according to numerous reports has expressed an interest in ‘exploring other options.’

He’s under contract until 2028 and is believed to be one of Newcastle’s highest earners but is thought to be seeking a pay rise which would see him pocket around £300,000 per week. Alternatively, Liverpool could also use the funds to help facilitate a deal for a new left-winger due to the void left in that position of the pitch after Luis Diaz’s exit.