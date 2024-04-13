Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has claimed that Mohamed Salah is an icon at the club but he won’t win the ‘Player of the Year’ award this season.

Salah, 31, has been in incredible goalscoring form this season and has helped to thrust Jurgen Klopp’s side into contention for the Europa League and Premier League title. The whole side has been in great form and Salah has remained a constant threat; he even made it seven seasons in a row at the club producing 20 or more goal contributions to continue his brilliant record.

However, in terms of the race for the best player, his 17 goals and nine assists in just 25 games may not be enough. Standout contenders include Rodri, who is currently on a 66-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, Declan Rice, Phil Foden and teammate Virgil van Dijk. The competition is fierce but if he can help Liverpool to close out the title with some eye-catching displays, he could edge it.

McManaman doesn’t believe Salah will add to his one POTY award (which he won back in 2018) as he claims it hasn’t been one of his most outstanding seasons in England. “As far as outstanding seasons go, I don’t believe this has been one of Mo’s because he’s suffered a couple of injuries,” he told Betfred. “For that reason, I can understand why Rodri, Phil [Foden] and Declan [Rice] are the current favourites for the award. Both Mo and Erling Haaland have had their injuries to contend with this campaign so it’s not hard to comprehend why they’re not at the forefront of the argument.