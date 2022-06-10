Liverpool are interested in signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Liverpool are aiming to tie up a deal for Darwin Nunez during the summer transfer window.

But to prise the forward to Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s side will have to smash their club-record transfer fee.

Background

Benfica are holding out for £85.5 million - which is £10 million more than Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk’s services four-and-a-half years ago.

Nunez has been identified as a target due to Sadio Mane nearing the exit door. The Senegal international has failed to commit his future to the Reds and Bayern Munich have had two bids rebuffed.

Replacing Mane will be tall order. He’s one of the world’s best attacking players and won every trophy possible during his six-year stay on Merseyside.

And Liverpool have already been warned that Nunez is not yet the ‘finished article’ despite plundering 34 goals for Benfica in the 2021-22 season.

The Uruguay international indeed has impressed for the Eagles and scored in both legs of their Champions League quarter-final loss to Liverpool.

He was a hot topic of conversation among the pundits on BT Sport, with Steve McManaman predicting Nunez would depart Benfica this summer - but issued a caveat to the club that will sign him.

What’s been said

The former Liverpool midfielder said said: “I think he will move on.

“No disrespect to the Portuguese league and Benfica, but they will probably look to sell him.

“There are only a number of clubs that can probably pay the asking price for him, and he may even turn up in the Premier League.

“He’s almost a rough diamond, there is still a lot to work on and a lot to improve on, but his movement is excellent and his goal against Liverpool was a really composed finish.