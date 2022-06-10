The latest of the likes of Sadio Mane and Darwin Nunez as the transfer window opens for business.

The 2022 summer transfer window officially opens today.

Premier League clubs can now go ahead and register new players and have until Thursday 1 September to do so.

Liverpool went agonisingly close to achieving a history-making quadruple in the 2021-22 season.

They claimed the FA Cup and Carabao Cup yet just fell short in pursuit of Premier League and Champions League glory.

Now Jurgen Klopp will be using the window as an opportunity to build on his fine work over the past few years and usurp Manchester City, who claimed the top-flight crown by just a point.

As the transfer window opens, here is the current state of play at Liverpool.

Who has already signed?

Fabio Carvalho celebrates scoring for Fulham. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Liverpool have already sealed a move for Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

The Reds tried to sign the attacking midfielder on January transfer deadline day but the deal broke down at the 11th hour.

Still, Klopp's side retained their interest and Carvalho signed on the dotted line.

The 19-year-old, who recorded 11 goals and eight assists to help Fulham clinch the Championship title, will join for a fee of £7.7 million.

The veteran 36-year-old will remain at Anfield until the summer of 2023, having joined on a free transfer seven years ago.

Who else could sign for Liverpool?

Benfica want £85.5 million for the forward who plundered 34 goals in just 41 games in 2021-22.

That would see the Reds break their club-record fee, having paid £75 million for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

Nunez, 22, scored in both legs of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final defeat of the Portuguese outfit.

Aurélien Tchouaméni was heavily linked with a switch to Anfield.

However, the Monaco midfielder looks set to join Liverpool's Champions League final conquerors Real Madrid.

The engine room may still be an are Klopp wants to bolster his squad, though.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips is reportedly someone Liverpool are keen on.

Who has already left Liverpool?

Liverpool have announced Divock Origi’s exit. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool yesterday confirmed the departures of Divock Origi, Loris Karius, Sheyi Ojo and Ben Woodburn.

Origi is the biggest blow of the quartet, having established cult status during his eight years at the club.

The striker won every trophy possible at Anfield, scoring six Merseyside derby goals and netting in the 2019 Champions League final victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Who's expected to leave Liverpool?

Sadio Mane's time as a Liverpool player appears to have concluded, having played a pivotal role to re-establish the club at the top of European football.

The Senegal international is out of contract next summer but has not signed a new deal.

Mane, who joined the Reds for £34 million from Southampton in 2016, has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich.

Sadio Mane looks on during Liverpool’s trophy parade. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Klopp's outfit have rebuffed two bids as they hold out for closer to £40 million for the forward.

Takumi Minamino's had a £17 million price tag slapped on him.

The Japan international's been a bit-part player since he joined from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020 for just £7.25m.

Minamino, who has scored 14 goals in 55 games, has attracted interest from Leeds United, Wolves, Southampton and Monaco.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain did not play for Liverpool in the final two months of the season.

The midfielder's contract expires next summer and Liverpool could cash in on him.