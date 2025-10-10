Andy Robertson of Scotland reacts during the Scotland training session at Lesser Hampden on October 08, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. Scotland face Greece in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier on October 9th. | Getty Images

Scotland picked up a huge win on Thursday night with Liverpool star Andy Robertson captaining his nation

Andy Robertson helped Scotland claim a huge victory in their World Cup qualifier against Greece on Thursday night as the hosts came from 1-0 down to win 3-1 at Hampden Park.

Scotland sit second in Group C on goal difference behind Denmark but have the same number of points and have to play the Scandinavian outfit in Glasgow, meaning their fate is firmly in their own hands.

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas, currently on loan at Serie A side AS Roma, opened the scoring for Greece just after the hour but Scotland hit back instantly through Ryan Christie. Lewis Ferguson put the hosts ahead on 80 minutes after Robertson’s free-kick caused all sorts of problems for Greece.

Victory was then sealed as striker Lyndon Dykes pounced on a mistake from the goalkeeper to score into an empty net in the third minute of stoppage time.

Scottish media react to Andy Robertson display

Robertson was given a 7.7/10 rating by FotMob for his performance. The Liverpool man made one tackle, six clearances, two interceptions and three ball recoveries as he looked to quell the attacking threat from Greece.

The Edinburgh Evening News rated him a 6/10, and wrote: “Another decent showing from the skipper who performed admirably. Floated in the cross that led to Ferguson's goal and nullified Karetsas threat well late on.”

The Scotsman felt Robertson was worthy of a higher score, rating him 7/10 as they said: “The captain had his hands full all evening as Greece pummelled both his left flank and the other side looking for joy down the wings. Had a couple of desperate defensive moments and the Greek opener emanated from his area of the pitch. Managed to nullify the precocious talent that is Karetsas when the teenager came on and floated in the cross that led to Ferguson's goal.”

The Daily Mail gave his performance a 6.5/10 and said: “Skipper had his hands full up against Masouras and was guilty of giving him a bit too much space early on. Stuck to his task however and his delivery for the second goal was terrific.”

Steve Clark reflects on Scotland win

“I have talked before about the character of this group,” said Scotland boss Steve Clark after the win. “The Scottish public should love to have them. They never know when they’re beat.

“They want to be remembered as a really successful group of players and hopefully they’re on their way to doing that by getting to another tournament.

“But it is three points and we have another game on Sunday and we have to make sure we get three points there as well.

“We are still focused on where we are trying to get to. Defensively this was a tough night for us as the Greeks were very good in possession.

“There were slick with their movement and speed of pass. We didn’t get enough high pressure. But the shackles came off when they scored – and that comes from the determination from within the group to make sure it wasn’t going to be another disappointing night here at Hampden.”