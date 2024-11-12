Arne Slot looks set to add to his Liverpool backroom staff.

A member of Arne Slot’s backroom team at Feyenoord appears to be closing in on a move to Liverpool.

Roderick van der Ham has said his goodbyes to the Eredivisie outfit amid reports he’s set to follow Slot to Anfield. The 33-year-old served as a video analyst under Slot at Feyenoord, with the Dutch title and KNVB Cup won during their time together.

After Slot succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the Liverpool hot seat during the summer, he brought assistant head coach Sipke Hulshoff from the Rotterdam-based club along with Ruben Petters to serve as first-team physical performance coach. Last month, 1908.nl reported that Slot was set to raid his former club and that Van der Ham had been ‘lured’ to Merseyside.

And taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 33-year-old has confirmed that he is leaving Feyenoord - and it’s ‘time to move on’ Van der Ham wrote: “Last week, my time at @Feyenoord officially came to an end. A huge thank you to all my colleagues and players for the memories we made together at this fantastic club! With hopes of creating even more unforgettable memories, it’s time to move on!”

Van der Ham joined Feyenoord in 2022, having previously worked for Heracles Amelo and RKC Waalwijk, along with the Netherlands’ under-19s set up.

In the summer, Slot brought in ex-Everton defender John Heitinga to operate as assistant coach. Meanwhile, Aaron Briggs came in as first-team individual coach and Fabian Otte joined to take up the mantle of goalkeeping coach.