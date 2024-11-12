'Thank you' - Liverpool set to complete swoop after 33-year-old says his goodbyes to club

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 12th Nov 2024, 07:05 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 07:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Arne Slot looks set to add to his Liverpool backroom staff.

A member of Arne Slot’s backroom team at Feyenoord appears to be closing in on a move to Liverpool.

Roderick van der Ham has said his goodbyes to the Eredivisie outfit amid reports he’s set to follow Slot to Anfield. The 33-year-old served as a video analyst under Slot at Feyenoord, with the Dutch title and KNVB Cup won during their time together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After Slot succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the Liverpool hot seat during the summer, he brought assistant head coach Sipke Hulshoff from the Rotterdam-based club along with Ruben Petters to serve as first-team physical performance coach. Last month, 1908.nl reported that Slot was set to raid his former club and that Van der Ham had been ‘lured’ to Merseyside.

And taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 33-year-old has confirmed that he is leaving Feyenoord - and it’s ‘time to move on’ Van der Ham wrote: “Last week, my time at @Feyenoord officially came to an end. A huge thank you to all my colleagues and players for the memories we made together at this fantastic club! With hopes of creating even more unforgettable memories, it’s time to move on!”

Van der Ham joined Feyenoord in 2022, having previously worked for Heracles Amelo and RKC Waalwijk, along with the Netherlands’ under-19s set up.

In the summer, Slot brought in ex-Everton defender John Heitinga to operate as assistant coach. Meanwhile, Aaron Briggs came in as first-team individual coach and Fabian Otte joined to take up the mantle of goalkeeping coach.

Related topics:Arne Slot

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice