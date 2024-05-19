'Thank you' - Liverpool teenager confirms summer departure with heartfelt message

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 19th May 2024, 10:01 BST
Luke Hewitson, right, and Bobby Clark during a training session at AXA Training Centre prior to the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg training and press conference on March 06, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Luke Hewitson, right, and Bobby Clark during a training session at AXA Training Centre prior to the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg training and press conference on March 06, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Luke Hewitson, right, and Bobby Clark during a training session at AXA Training Centre prior to the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg training and press conference on March 06, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
The goalkeeper signed for Liverpool from Sunderland in 2019.

Liverpool youngster Luke Hewitson has revealed he’s leaving the club.

The goalkeeper has spent the past five years at Anfield after arriving from Sunderland and signed his first professional contract in October 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This season, Hewitson was loaned to Northern Premier League side Stalybridge Celtic where he was a regular between the posts. But the 19-year-old has announced on Instagram that he’s departing Liverpool and thanked everyone for making his experience on Merseyside so enjoyable.

Hewitson said: “It's been a privilege to be able to work along side some of the best to ever play the game over the past 5 years. Thank you to all the players, coaches and staff from behind the scenes for making this part of my career so enjoyable. Thank you, @liverpoolfc.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.