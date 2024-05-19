'Thank you' - Liverpool teenager confirms summer departure with heartfelt message

Luke Hewitson, right, and Bobby Clark during a training session at AXA Training Centre prior to the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg training and press conference on March 06, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The goalkeeper signed for Liverpool from Sunderland in 2019.

Liverpool youngster Luke Hewitson has revealed he’s leaving the club.

The goalkeeper has spent the past five years at Anfield after arriving from Sunderland and signed his first professional contract in October 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This season, Hewitson was loaned to Northern Premier League side Stalybridge Celtic where he was a regular between the posts. But the 19-year-old has announced on Instagram that he’s departing Liverpool and thanked everyone for making his experience on Merseyside so enjoyable.