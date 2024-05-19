'Thank you' - Liverpool teenager confirms summer departure with heartfelt message
Liverpool youngster Luke Hewitson has revealed he’s leaving the club.
The goalkeeper has spent the past five years at Anfield after arriving from Sunderland and signed his first professional contract in October 2021.
This season, Hewitson was loaned to Northern Premier League side Stalybridge Celtic where he was a regular between the posts. But the 19-year-old has announced on Instagram that he’s departing Liverpool and thanked everyone for making his experience on Merseyside so enjoyable.
Hewitson said: “It's been a privilege to be able to work along side some of the best to ever play the game over the past 5 years. Thank you to all the players, coaches and staff from behind the scenes for making this part of my career so enjoyable. Thank you, @liverpoolfc.”
