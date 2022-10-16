There was controversy in the early stages of the second-half at Anfield.

Former England stars Gary Neville and Gary Lineker gave contrasting opinions on a controversial VAR decision in Liverpool’s home clash with Manchester City.

The two sides played out a frantic opening 45 minutes in front of an electric Anfield crowd but had failed to break the deadlock by the time the half-time whistle was blown.

That seemed to have changed eight minutes into the second-half when City striker Erling Haaland challenged for a ball with Reds goalkeeper Alisson. The loose ball ran to Phil Foden and the England star squeezed the ball into the net from a tight angle, despite the best attempts of Joe Gomez.

The goal sparked vociferous protests from Liverpool players, coaches and supporters alike after Haaland seemed to have pulled back Reds midfielder Fabinho in the buildup. Referee Anthony Taylor was asked to review the decision via the VAR official and overturned the goal, much to the consternation of City manager Pep Guardiola.

Assessing the situation, former Manchester United defender Neville told Sky Sports: “I have to say I think Haaland is more than within his rights to go for it but it’s this one (the pull on Fabinho) that could maybe cause more of a problem.

Advertisement

“The second one (the challenge with Alisson) you can get away with but the first one, it’s going to be taken back for the one on Fabinho.

“Whatever happens coming out of this, which I would imagine it’s going to be cancelled, it will mean the atmosphere in here will be electric and turned up. There’s a little tug of the shirt from Haaland on Fabinho and that’s why the goal is going to be disallowed.

“He’s (Pep Guardiola) been here before. It’s just the little tug of the shirt with his right hand. I have to say he just holds on a little bit too long. He does pull Fabinho down and I think it’s the right decision.”