Liverpool hopeful of strengthening midfield options in upcoming transfer window

Liverpool are be preparing to face Rangers at Ibrox Stadium this evening (Wednesday 12 October) in the second-leg of their Champions League meet-up. Their first exchange saw Liverpool win 2-0 and they will be desperate to find the win again after losing 3-2 to Arsenal in their recent Premier League fixture.

Ahead of their upcoming Champions League fixture, Jurgen Klopp has been dealt a number of injury concerns recently with Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip out of action after their meeting with the Gunners.

However, they did enjoy a small boost with the news Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has returned to training after being sidelined for three months with a hamstring injury.

As Liverpool travel up to Glasgow for their second meet with the Gers, here is the latest transfer news out of Anfield…

Liverpool in competition with Barcelona for midfielder

The Spanish outlet Sport has reported that while FC Barcelona had their sights on the Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, the Camp Nou side are not the only ones keen to make a move.

The £35m Belgian midfielder has firmly established himself as a key cog in Brendon Rodgers’ system at the King Power Stadium and was previously instrumental in helping the Foxes win both the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2021.

Youri Tielemans for Leicester in October 2022

As interest grew from Spain, the interest also developed across the seas as Liverpool are joined by Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly in their interest for the Leicester star with Fabrizio Romano tipping him to be a fantastic signing: “I think there will be many interesting opportunities out there; Youri Teielmans, for example, is not signing a new contract at Leicester and would be a fantastic signing. In my opinion, he’s really underrated, but let’s see where he ends up.”

Bundesliga star continues to attract attention

Jude Bellingham has been scoring left, right and centre for Borussia Dortmund and the Echo reported in July that the former Birmingham City man is widely admired by those recruiting for Anfield.

In the latest twist of the Reds’ love for the 19-year-old England man, former Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher posted a rendition of he and Micah Richards belting The Beatles classic ‘Hey Jude’ on their CBS Champions League show.

Bellingham has since responded to the love by saying: “Top @carra23, @MicahRichards, needs a bit more.”

The 19-year-old midfielder has scored in every Champions League game this season and Liverpool are the hot favourites to snap up the indemand Bellingham should he come available.

However they are set to face fierce competition from the likes of Real Madrid, according to the Echo.

Links re-emerge with Ligue 1 star

According to the Italian news outlet Calciomercato , the Reds have reignited their interest in the Rennes winger Jeremy Doku.

The report suggests Liverpool have retained their “strong interest” in the Belgian winger after saying goodbye to many of their attacking options this summer such as Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Sadio Mane.

Another sign that Doku could be a key figure in the upcoming transfer season is that Roberto Firmino’s future is marred with uncertainty as his contract expiry looms.

Calciomercato has reported that while Liverpool continue to monitor Doku’s current form, they will not be alone as Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly watching the Belgian star as well.

Liverpool plan to ‘lure’ England international

Football Insider have reported that Liverpool are planning to ‘lure’ the West Ham star Declan Rice to Anfield.

Their midfield positions have come under intense scrutiny recently with the first half of their Premier League season being significantly underpar.

The report suggests Jurgen Klopp’s side have a “strong interest” in the midfielder as they “lay the groundwork to land a marquee signing”