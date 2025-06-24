Florian Wirtz turned down the chance to join Bayern Munich to sign for Liverpool in a deal worth £100 million.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bayern Munich defender Jonathan Tah has sent an emotional message to Florian Wirtz after completing his move to Liverpool.

Wirtz has joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record fee of £100 million, which could rise to £116 million with add-ons. It is a statement signing from Liverpool, who have prised one of Europe’s top talents to Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wirtz attracted interest from leading teams. It was thought that German powerhouses Bayern Munich were the frontrunners to sign Wirtz, while Manchester City were also in the fray. But the attacking midfielder decided that Liverpool was the best destination to continue his career.

At Leverkusen, Wirtz scored 57 goals and recorded 64 assists in 197 appearances. In the 2023-24 season, he was part of Die Werkself history as the club won their maiden Bundesliga title without losing a game. Wirtz shared a dressing room with Tah for the entire duration at the BayArena, with both leaving this summer.

What’s been said

While Wirtz turned down Bayern, Tah opted to stay in his homeland and move to the current German champions on a free transfer. And the centre-back has taken to Instagram to wish Wirtz success at Liverpool. Tah said: “My Gova, it was an honour to fight alongside you for every victory on the pitch for five years. You’ve also grown close to my heart off the pitch. That’s why I wish you health, success & fun at your new club. We'll see each other at the DFB and maybe one day play against each other on the pitch.”

Wirtz explains decision

Wirtz has signed a five-year contract at Liverpool and will join the squad for pre-season on 8 July at the AXA Training Centre. The 22-year-old hinted that he was tempted to sign for Bayern but talks with Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes convinced him to join the Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wirtz told Liverpool’s club website: “I just thought that it was the right point in my career to make the next step and of course I wanted to get to a club that is from the top three in the world, and in my opinion Liverpool was one of them. Yeah, I just saw myself in the best hands in Liverpool. I was really convinced by the people here, by the idea, and everything what the club offers me was really good. And in the end [it was] also easy to be excited for me to come to Liverpool.

“It was not that easy for me, for sure, because I am a German player, I play for the Germany national team. So, it was not easy for me to decide but I think the talks with the coach and Richard [Hughes] and everybody were, from the start or from the very first time, so good and it just kept going like this. Every time I spoke to one of the [people from] the club I felt like, 'this is the place I want to be' and so in the end I was really 100 per cent convinced I want to join Liverpool and it was the best choice.”