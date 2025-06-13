Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich director for sport Max Eberl has confessed that he’s disappointed the club have missed out on Florian Wirtz.

The attacking midfielder is closing in on a switch to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen. The finer details of the deal, which will be a record fee paid by the Reds in the region of £114 million, are being thrashed out.

Wirtz’s decision to join Liverpool this summer came as a surprise. The 22-year-old had been expected to join Bundesliga superpowers Bayern Munich, having long been linked. Manchester City were also keen on Wirtz.

But Liverpool entered the race and leapfrogged ahead of both outfits. Wirtz is said to have been impressed by what Anfield head coach Arne Slot has planned for him in the Premier League champions’ team.

It means that Bayern, now set to compete at the expanded Club World Cup, must look elsewhere in the market to strengthen. And while Eberl has accepted defeat, suggesting Bayern were unable to match Liverpool’s finances, he believes there should be optimism that they can find another ‘outstanding player’.

What’s been said

He said via German newspaper SV: "I don't know if we could have paid the price that Liverpool now apparently has to pay, It was clear, the entire club communicated, that the player was outstanding. And that we could very well have imagined him moving to FC Bayern. Now he's decided differently, even though the talks were very good. Everyone was at the table. But Florian decided otherwise. That's how it is in the transfer market.

"In the first step, you say, 'Damn it.' But one door closes, another opens. Now we'll reposition ourselves for the future. Florian will make his way at Liverpool. Now we're trying to find another outstanding player who will be successful with us."

When will Florian Wirtz sign for Liverpool?

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Wirtz is due to undergo a medical at Liverpool next week. The Germany international is currently on holiday, having playing twice for his country in the Nations League during the post-season internationals.

Plettenberg posted on X: “Bayer 04 Leverkusen expect Florian #Wirtz’s move to FC Liverpool to be finalised next week – including the medical, which is scheduled to take place next week at the latest. Wirtz, currently on holiday. #LFC.”

Liverpool business

Liverpool are moving early in the transfer window as Slot plans how the Premier League title can be defended next season. With Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving for Real Madrid after rejecting a new contract at his boyhood club, the Reds swiftly identified Jeremie Frimpong as his replacement. Liverpool met the Netherlands international’s £29.5 million release clause in his Bayer Leverkusen contract - and Frimpong looks set to reunite with Wirtz on Merseyside.

Slot’s side are also hopeful are sealing a deal for AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez. He started every Premier League game during the 2024-25 season as the Cherries recorded a club-record points total (56) and finished ninth. Kerkez scored twice and registered six assists.