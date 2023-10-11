Liverpool have had some incredible players over the years, with stars from Europe, South America and even Australia gracing Anfield.
We’ve seen players come who have gone onto become superstars of the game in Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez, but not every transfer can be a huge hit.
For every Suarez, there’s a Paul Konchesky or a Mario Ballotelli - players who just didn’t hit the mark in that famous red shirt.
With the international break leaving club football fans twiddling their thumbs, LiverpoolWorld has decided to look back on 11 players who were a disaster at Liverpool.
1. Antonio Nunez
Signed as part of a swap deal for the great Michael Owen, Nunez failed to register a single goal in a Red shirt. That’s not entirely true, he did manage a goal against Chelsea in the Carling Cup final loss and therefore becoming the only player in the club’s history to score his only goal for the team in a major cup final.
2. Andy Carroll
One of their most famous flops, the £35m Newcastle signing (that was deemed a lot of money back in 2011) went onto score just 6 goals and his ‘little and large’ strike partnership with Luis Suarez fell flat on its face.
3. Iago Aspas
Considering his most famous moment in a Liverpool shirt was passing a corner kick to Willian at Anfield in added time during their 2013/14 title charge, it’s safe to say his goalless career at Liverpool was a flop. He did find a home at Celta Vigo, where he’s netted 133 times in 281 appearances.
4. Christian Poulsen
The Dane had starred for Schalke, Sevilla and Juventus before joining, but he underwhelmed fans playing just 12 times before being sold.