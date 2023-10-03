Liverpool supporters endured a frustrating weekend at the hands of VAR but they are the only fanbase to have been apologised to by referees.

Little of the frustration felt across Merseyside on Saturday after a blatant VAR error cost Liverpool dearly against Tottenham Hotspur has subsided in the days since.

The PGMOL issued a statement acknowledging 'serious human error' had led to Luiz Diaz's first-half equaliser being disallowed by Darren England and the VAR team, who failed to overturn the on-field decision after believing the goal had been awarded.

Liverpool have issued a statement of intent towards seeking further action with the audio recording of the VAR decision now made public, highlighting the calamitous nature of the incident.

It's not the first time the refereeing technology has riled fans since its introduction in 2019. Incorrect VAR decisions have led to apologies to clubs in the past and LiverpoolWorld runs through those instances.

1 . Everton 0 - 1 Man City, Feb 2022 VAR officials apologise to Everton for not giving a Rodri handball as a penalty. Photo: Getty Images

2 . Crystal Palace 3 - 1 Aston Villa, August 2022 Howard Webb apologises for a penalty wrongly given against Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne. Photo: Getty Images

3 . Chelsea 2 - 1 West Ham, September 2022 Howard Webb apologises after a late Maxell Cornet equaliser was chalked off for a foul by Jarrod Bowen on Edouard Mendy. Photo: Getty Images