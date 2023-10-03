Register
The 13 VAR howlers leading to PGMOL apologies featuring Liverpool, Newcastle United and Man Utd - gallery

Liverpool supporters endured a frustrating weekend at the hands of VAR but they are the only fanbase to have been apologised to by referees.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 18:59 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 19:05 BST

Little of the frustration felt across Merseyside on Saturday after a blatant VAR error cost Liverpool dearly against Tottenham Hotspur has subsided in the days since.

The PGMOL issued a statement acknowledging 'serious human error' had led to Luiz Diaz's first-half equaliser being disallowed by Darren England and the VAR team, who failed to overturn the on-field decision after believing the goal had been awarded.

Liverpool have issued a statement of intent towards seeking further action with the audio recording of the VAR decision now made public, highlighting the calamitous nature of the incident.

It's not the first time the refereeing technology has riled fans since its introduction in 2019. Incorrect VAR decisions have led to apologies to clubs in the past and LiverpoolWorld runs through those instances.

VAR officials apologise to Everton for not giving a Rodri handball as a penalty.

1. Everton 0 - 1 Man City, Feb 2022

VAR officials apologise to Everton for not giving a Rodri handball as a penalty. Photo: Getty Images

Howard Webb apologises for a penalty wrongly given against Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne.

2. Crystal Palace 3 - 1 Aston Villa, August 2022

Howard Webb apologises for a penalty wrongly given against Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne. Photo: Getty Images

Howard Webb apologises after a late Maxell Cornet equaliser was chalked off for a foul by Jarrod Bowen on Edouard Mendy.

3. Chelsea 2 - 1 West Ham, September 2022

Howard Webb apologises after a late Maxell Cornet equaliser was chalked off for a foul by Jarrod Bowen on Edouard Mendy. Photo: Getty Images

On the same day, VAR apologised for ruling out a Tyrick Mitchell own goal for a supposed foul by Newcastle United man Joe Willock.

4. Newcastle 0 - 0 Crystal Palace, September 2022

On the same day, VAR apologised for ruling out a Tyrick Mitchell own goal for a supposed foul by Newcastle United man Joe Willock. Photo: Getty Images

