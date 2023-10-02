‘Can’t be accepted’ - Former Liverpool defender slams PGMOL statement
The former Liverpool defender has spoken out on the controversial decision over the weekend.
Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has slammed the controversial error from the VAR team during the Tottenham loss as something that ‘can’t be accepted’.
Luis Diaz had a first half goal ruled out for offside, but replays showed that the Colombian was indeed onside and the VAR check failed to come to a correct decision which was made all the more frustrating as it would have given Jurgen Klopp’s side a 2-1 lead at the time.
Klopp misery was compounded as he watched Simon Hooper dismiss two of his players before Joel Matip then fired in a last-gasp own goal to give Spurs all three points in an afternoon to forget - but it certainly won’t be forgotten anytime soon.
Especially since the PGMOL later admitted to a mistake for Diaz’s goal, further antognising Liverpool and football fans around the country.
Warnock spoke on the Sky Sports News segment ‘Ref Watch’ with former referee Dermot Gallagher to break down the incident which saw Diaz’s perfectly correct goal chalked off for offside.
He spoke on Diaz’s legimitate goal with the former referee.
“When it’s a legitimate goal - it’s unacceptable.” Warnock claimed. “It’s completely unacceptable that the game has been allowed to be played on.
“I mean I’ve never seen anything like this, it’s almost been ‘Well, it’s a human error, it’s accepted’ - it can’t be accepted.
“There’s no confidence in VAR at the moment, none whatsoever and it’s been heightened by this incident at the weekend.
“However, if you had corrected it and got it correct, you’d have gone ‘Well at least they’ve done the right thing’ whereas they haven’t done the right thing and they’ve got it completely wrong.”
Gallagher agreed with all of his points before then concluding that referees and the PGMOL simply have to learn from it, stating it simply cannot happen again.
“All I can say for the referees is that you have to learn from it. Whatever happens from this Stephen, there’s no way ever that this can happen again.”