‘Can’t be accepted’ - Former Liverpool defender slams PGMOL statement

The former Liverpool defender has spoken out on the controversial decision over the weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has slammed the controversial error from the VAR team during the Tottenham loss as something that ‘can’t be accepted’.

Luis Diaz had a first half goal ruled out for offside, but replays showed that the Colombian was indeed onside and the VAR check failed to come to a correct decision which was made all the more frustrating as it would have given Jurgen Klopp’s side a 2-1 lead at the time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klopp misery was compounded as he watched Simon Hooper dismiss two of his players before Joel Matip then fired in a last-gasp own goal to give Spurs all three points in an afternoon to forget - but it certainly won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Especially since the PGMOL later admitted to a mistake for Diaz’s goal, further antognising Liverpool and football fans around the country.

Warnock spoke on the Sky Sports News segment ‘Ref Watch’ with former referee Dermot Gallagher to break down the incident which saw Diaz’s perfectly correct goal chalked off for offside.

He spoke on Diaz’s legimitate goal with the former referee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When it’s a legitimate goal - it’s unacceptable.” Warnock claimed. “It’s completely unacceptable that the game has been allowed to be played on.

“I mean I’ve never seen anything like this, it’s almost been ‘Well, it’s a human error, it’s accepted’ - it can’t be accepted.

“There’s no confidence in VAR at the moment, none whatsoever and it’s been heightened by this incident at the weekend.

“However, if you had corrected it and got it correct, you’d have gone ‘Well at least they’ve done the right thing’ whereas they haven’t done the right thing and they’ve got it completely wrong.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gallagher agreed with all of his points before then concluding that referees and the PGMOL simply have to learn from it, stating it simply cannot happen again.