Liverpool’s hopes of making the Champions League have been boosted over recent weeks after their impressive run of form in the Premier League

Liverpool beat Fulham 1-0 last time out at Anfield courtesy of Mo Salah’s first-half penalty. The Reds are 5th in the Premier League table and are four points behind 4th position Manchester United, with their rivals having a game in hand on them still.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be in confident mood ahead of their home clash against Brentford this weekend. They have won their last five league games on the spin and are unbeaten in their last seven.

Liverpool will also be keeping one eye on the summer. Here is a look at their first-team players who are under contract for the next campaign...

1 . Thiago Contract expires: 2024

2 . Joel Matip Contract expires: 2024

3 . Sepp van den Berg Contract expires: 2024

4 . Mo Salah Contract expires: 2025