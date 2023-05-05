Register
The 26 Liverpool players contracted for the 2023/24 campaign and when their deals expire - gallery

Liverpool’s hopes of making the Champions League have been boosted over recent weeks after their impressive run of form in the Premier League

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 5th May 2023, 18:03 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 19:00 BST

Liverpool beat Fulham 1-0 last time out at Anfield courtesy of Mo Salah’s first-half penalty. The Reds are 5th in the Premier League table and are four points behind 4th position Manchester United, with their rivals having a game in hand on them still.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be in confident mood ahead of their home clash against Brentford this weekend. They have won their last five league games on the spin and are unbeaten in their last seven.

Liverpool will also be keeping one eye on the summer. Here is a look at their first-team players who are under contract for the next campaign...

Contract expires: 2024

1. Thiago

Contract expires: 2024

Contract expires: 2024

2. Joel Matip

Contract expires: 2024

Contract expires: 2024

3. Sepp van den Berg

Contract expires: 2024

Contract expires: 2025

4. Mo Salah

Contract expires: 2025

