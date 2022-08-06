Liverpool team news and injury updates ahead of the Fulham clash.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool pair Ibou Konate and Curtis Jones. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool start their 2022-23 Premier League season with a trip to Fulham today (12.30 BST).

The Reds are aiming for a strong start as they bid to usurp Manchester City’s grip on the top-flight crown.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp’s side finished just a point behind City last campaign in what proved to be a dramatic title race.

Now Liverpool prepare to once again challenge Pep Guardiola’s outfit for the silverware once again.

Certainly, Kopites are in buoyant mood after the Reds defeated City in the Community Shield last week.

They’ll be hoping to see £85 million summer signing Darwin Nunez make his Premier League debut after his match-winning cameo off the bench in the Community Shield.

But against Fulham, who romped to Championship glory last term, Klopp will be without six senior players.

Liverpool team news

Ibrahima Konate is set to be sidelined for a sustained period. He suffered an injury in the 3-0 pre-season loss to Strasbourg last Sunday.

Diogo Jota managed just one friendly outing after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring issue he first felt on Portugal duty in June.

The striker, who signed a new five-year deal earlier this week, is still a couple of weeks away from full fitness.

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones turned up at Anfield wearing a protective boot when he was set to start.

The homegrown midfielder reportedly has a calf problem and reportedly could be absent for at least two weeks.

Kostas Tsimikas continues to recover from a knock he felt during the training camp in Austra last month. The Greek left-back is hopeful he may be back for the clash against Crystal Palace on Monday week.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain picked up a devastating hamstring injury during the friendly win over Crystal Palace in Singapore. He continues his rehab.

As does Caoimhin Kelleher, who has not been seen yet this campaign. The goalkeeper was left on Merseyside for overseas trips to Asia and Austria respectively.

There is good news, though, as Alisson Becker is now back fit from an abdominal issue and is set to start in goal.

Liverpool fans are still waiting to see summer signing Calvin Ramsay in action. The right-back, who was prised from Aberdeen for up to £6.5 million, has been struggling with an injury since arriving.

The Reds have been erring on the side of caution with the 18-year-old - along with 17-year-old winger Kaide Gordon.

Liverpool’s lengthy injury list means that they have 19 senior players available for the trip to Craven Cottage as long as Naby Keita is recovered from illness.

It means that there’s a spot up for grabs on the substitutes’ bench.