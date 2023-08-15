Latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours involving a former player providing their opinion on the current goings on at Anfield during the summer window.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jermaine Pennant has claimed that his former side need to secure the signing of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia this summer ‘at all costs’.

The Reds have gone toe-to-toe with Chelsea over both Moises Caicedo and Lavia across the last week, as well as also fitting in a tightly-contested 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge with the London side to begin their new league campaign.

However, their off-the-pitch dealings have captured the imagination of fans as the prospect of bringing in either player would surely only boost their current lineup.

With Jordan Henderson and Fabinho departing Jurgen Klopp is left without a natural defensive midfielder to anchor his midfield; Alexis Mac Allister debuted in that role against Chelsea and despite producing a solid performance, he isn’t their long-term solution for that role.

Jermaine Pennant’s comments

Speaking to bettingsites.co.uk, the former Liverpool midfielder revealed how crucial it is for his former club to ensure they complete a deal for Lavia - claiming they ‘have to win at all costs’ with the deal.

“If Liverpool were going to break the bank and spend £111m on Moises Caicedo, they might as well just pay over the odds for Romeo Lavia,” Pennant said. “If Southampton value him at £50m then put a bid in of £55m just to secure the deal. The drop-off in type of player from last season compared to Caicedo is not massive, it’s not like you’d be getting half the player that Caicedo is with Lavia. They’re both good players.

“And Lavia is 19, so he’s still got plenty of time to grow and get better and better, so it will be money well spent. I can’t see Chelsea putting a £115m bid in for Caicedo and then going to £60m for Lavia as well. FFP will be getting blown out of the water!

I don’t know how they could do it… So Liverpool need to do all they can to get this deal done. They have to win at all costs with this one.”

Pennant added: “If Chelsea beat them to Lavia as well as Caicedo it would be very embarrassing for Liverpool. But I think the Lavia deal is going to be a lot more straightforward.

There’s no player sticking to their word or giving clubs assurances that he’s going to join them like with Caicedo. Lavia will be happy to join either, so it’s going to be first come first served – whoever gets the deal agreed first and the green light signs him.”

Latest transfer reports

Liverpool had agreed a £60m deal with Southampton for the signing of the 19-year-old midfielder today. However, Chelsea still hold a strong interest as the player’s preference is to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side.