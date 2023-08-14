After Liverpool’s hard-fought opening draw against Chelsea at the weekend, Jurgen Klopp took a little time to comment on the new Premier League rule change regarding coaching staff in front of the technical area. Only one person is now allowed to step forward at one given time, any further personnel in the area will be booked.

This is not a major problem for Klopp but for the likes of Newcastle United, who benefit from the vocal duo of Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall, it’s going to take some getting used to. Both the manager and his assistant have been seen side-by-side on the touchline for years and this new rule change has definitely come as some surprise news for the pair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s strange that’s been brought in this season. From our perspective, that’s a blow, we’ve just worked naturally,” Howe admitted when asked about the new rule. “There’s been no big plan of ours at the start of our careers to work in the way that we do, it’s just naturally evolved.

“We’ve always had that way of working. When the game’s going on I want to help the players as much as I can and I hope to help rather than hinder them by being close to them and trying to be quite active and vocal. And naturally, he [Tindall] joins in.”

Klopp was also asked about this new alteration during his post-match presser at Stamford Bridge and he couldn’t help but land a playful jibe towards Newcastle.

“It’s like that in the Champions League anyway. I think it’s only a problem for one team, Newcastle,” the Reds boss said, triggering a ripple of laughter among the media.