Liverpool ‘hold talks’ with Leeds United transfer target as bid ‘boosted’

Jurgen Klopp is still keen to add to his squad despite already making some eye-catching moves this summer.

Liverpool have reportedly held talks with PSV Eindhoven’s in-demand forward Cody Gakpo.

The seven-time capped Dutch international has attracted interest from a number of clubs around Europe after providing his side with an impressive return last season.

Gakpo scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists during 46 appearances in all competitions and scored the winning goal as PSV saw off bitter rivals Ajax to claim the Dutch Cup.

His form over the last two seasons have seen the 23-year-old break into the Netherlands senior squad and he grabbed his second international goal in last month’s Nations League win against Wales.

Such is the impact he has made at club and international level, Gakpo has been described as ‘a top player’ in a recent interview by PSV legend Rene Van der Kerkhof

He told Voetbal Primeur: “I think he is one of the best players that PSV has produced in recent years.

“He has the appearance of a top player, that is very important. I jokingly call him King Gakpo.

“He has a lot of footballing qualities. I actually don’t know in which position he comes into his own best. He can play well on the left and right, but I would put him in the (number) ten position.

“You just have to let him play football the way he can. That would be my idea.”

Despite completing a deal to sign Benfica forward Darwin Nunez and handing a new contract to Mo Salah, Liverpool are reportedly keen to bring Gakpo to the Premier League and a fee of over £30million has been suggested in Dutch outlet Voetbal International.

However, the Reds will face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal, Manchester City and Leeds United, as well as German giants Bayern Munich.

Transfer boost

Liverpool are one of a number of clubs said to be monitoring Marco Asensio’s situation at Real Madrid.

The Spain international has entered the final 12 months of his current deal with the La Liga giants and has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks.

Serie A champions AC Milan were also believed to be interested but they have now turned their attention towards a bid for Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi, according to Sport Witness.

A further report in Italian outlet TuttoMercato has suggested Asensio’s contract situation means he could be available for around £26million and has claimed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ‘in a hurry’ to sell the forward, rather than losing him for nothing at the end of next season.