With performances in the Premier League ticking along nicely, Liverpool supporters now turn their attention to the Europa League. The Reds kick off their European exploits for the season on Thursday night and, having missed out on Champions League football, there are expectations from some to go all the way in the Europa League. Here's your transfer round-up for Wednesday evening.

Guimaraes contract talks could intrigue Liverpool

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes is reported to be pushing for a release clause to be built into any contract extension he signs at St James' Park. The Brazilian international has become a fan favourite in the North East since signing from Lyon in 2022 on a four-and-a-half-year contract. The 25-year-old still has three years left on that deal but has fast become such a key cog in the Eddie Howe wheel that a contract extension may come sooner rather than later.

Spanish outlet Fichajes report that Guimaraes wants a release clause put into any deal going forward. The revelation comes after it emerged that Liverpool had a £100 million bid for the playmaker rejected this summer as he continues to turn heads in the Premier League. Any such release clause is expected to come in at well in excess of that £100 million offered by the Reds, but could pique Liverpool's interest in windows to come.

Klopp identifies Real Madrid man as Salah replacement

Jurgen Klopp may have already found a replacement for Mohamed Salah, should the Egyptian choose to leave Anfield in any upcoming transfer windows. The forward's future on Merseyside was a hot topic in the final hours of the summer window as an eye-watering bid of £150 million came in from Saudi club Al Ittihad. Liverpool rejected that offer and made it clear that their star player was not for sale, but with reports of the Saudi side willing to fork out £215 million for Salah, it's a deal supporters may not have heard the end of.

Rodrygo could be brought in to replace Mohamed Salah (Image: Getty Images)

Reports suggest that Klopp and Liverpool are preparing for a world where they have to let Salah leave and a shortlist of replacements is being drawn up. Football 365 reports that at the top of that list is Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. The star has slowly cemented himself as one of the Galacticos' most important players since arriving in 2019 and has made 170 appearances for the club.