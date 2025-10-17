Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth reacts during the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Fulham at Vitality Stadium on October 03, 2025 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are among the clubs to be linked with AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo.

Andoni Iraola has refused to slap a price tag on AFC Bournemouth talisman Antoine Semenyo.

The forward has started the 2025-26 season in rampant form, helping the Cherries to fourth in the Premier League table. Semenyo has already plundered six goals in seven top-flight matches as well as notching three assists.

Signed for just £10.5 million from Bristol City in 2023, the Ghana international’s value has increased markedly. Reports this week have suggested that Semenyo has a release clause in his Vitality Stadium contract, although a figure has not been disclosed. He has been linked with several clubs including Liverpool and Manchester United.

Ahead of Bournemouth’s clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday, head coach Iraola was asked about Semenyo’s contractual situation and if he could be worth £100 million. The Spaniard remained tight-lipped, though.

Via ESPN, Iraola said: "No, I don't know anything about the contract of the players, I don't know how much they earn, I don't want to know also. For me, the only thing is he continues like he is, he is playing well so there will be more noise but it is something that we take if he is playing very well, making the numbers, and is scoring.

“For us he is a valuable player but it is not my job to say these things [transfer values], fortunately for me. You want me to say this [Semenyo is a £100m player], you are trying... don't worry I'm not going to say it.”

Semenyo also fired 13 goals and seven assists in all competitions last season for Bournemouth. Earlier in his career, he had loans at non-league Bath City and League Two side Newport County and has had a tremendous rise to the upper echelons. Iraola has challenges Semenyo to continue his upward trajectory.

“For us, he's a valuable player, but I don't know. It's not my job to say these things,” added Iraola via the Bournemouth Echo. “Fortunately for me, I think it's just the beginning of the season, it's seven games. So we have collectively, everyone individually, to know that we have to give this level consistently or it's not going to be always like this. Definitely. But I would like to talk about these things at the end of the season, not just now that we've just started.

“I think probably because also he doesn't come from like big academies and I think he has had to earn everything like through the [pyramid]. I don't know, he was playing for Bath or he was playing on loans and he has had to fight a lot to take the next level, to earn the next opportunity. And it has been the same with us. I think he has been improving every season, but he has to continue. He has still a lot of things to improve. He has to continue his progression.

“We demand him a lot of times, probably you look at him when he makes the numbers, he scores the goals. But most of our demands are not there, they are in other areas of his game. And he knows and he's very committed to improving everything. And I think he's going to keep this level of hunger, of humility to keep improving.”