The problem staring Liverpool in the face after win over LASK

Despite a strong start to the season, there’s one underlying trend that continues to plague them.

With Liverpool enjoying an unbeaten and successful start to the 2023/24 season, there aren’t many reasons, if any, to be anything other than incredibly satisfied so far as a fan. After all, their summer signings have hit the ground running, Darwin Nunez looks to be developing into a more clinical striker, there’s a strong youth contingent and Mohamed Salah continues to shine.

Plus, they have just enjoyed a successful start to their Europa League campaign after goals from Nunez, Salah and Luis Diaz as they earned a 3-1 win over LASK last night. However, there’s one clear fault that is continually letting them down and, if it carries on, it may derail what could be a very promising season.

If you haven’t guessed it yet, I’ll give you a clue: it occurred in the 14th minute of their victory last night in Austria.Of course, it is Liverpool’s annoying habit of conceding first. As it stands, it hasn’t affected them all that much so far looking at their record, but history tells us that this run simply can’t continue for too much longer.

So far this season, Liverpool have scored five goals and conceded five goals in first halves this season, but in second halves, they’ve scored 10 without reply. Some may label them as the comeback kings or the menality monsters - whatever you want to call it - the main positive is that they are showing a resilience and toughness that once wholly characterised their whole philosophy during their most successful days under Jurgen Klopp.

It’s also given fans great moments such as the 2-1 comeback victory over Newcastle United with 10-men before the international break. However, the problem stretches a little deeper than just this season.

Liverpool have gone 1-0 down in 29 of their last 60 games in all comps and in 15 of those times they’ve conceded the opening goal within 15 mins. Furthermore, after going behind, they’ve totalled 11 wins, 11 defeats & seven draws in those 29 games.

The best sides simply don’t afford such opportunities and if it continues, they will eventually be found out against tougher opposition, as miracles such as the Newcastle victory simply do not occur every week.