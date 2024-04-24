There’s a fascinating link between one of Liverpool’s transfer targets and their latest managerial frontrunner, Arne Slot.

Widespread reports yesterday revealed that Feyenoord manager Slot had emerged as a serious candidate for the role as Ruben Amorim remained on ‘standby’ after his failed negotiations with West Ham. Jurgen Klopp’s successor could end up being the Dutchman who has received high praise for his high-pressing attacking style of football.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having developed a strong reputation across his time at AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord, there was one player who starred for him that Liverpool have been reportedly eyeing up in recent months. Teun Koopmeiners, who has been a shining light for Atalanta this season, was Slot’s captain and key figure in midfield for AZ, where he played in a midfield two in his 4-2-3-1 system.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Koopmeiners ‘wants to try something different’ and has previously stated his desire to play in England. The Italian journalist also added, “I think we have many rumours about English clubs because they are scouting the boy on a regular basis. It happened with Chelsea in recent months but also Liverpool for a long time. Someone from Manchester United has also been there to scout Atalanta talents multiple times,” the Italian reporter spoke on CaughtOffside’s The Debrief podcast. In the one season he featured under Slot, he netted 16 goals and provided three assists in 42 games from midfield and even filled in at centre-back on occasion. During his time at Atalanta, he has operated further forward and he has, once again, has produced a similar amount of goals but his influence has grown to become a key figure for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side. He’s also become a regular fixture in the Dutch national team.