Virgil van Dijk and Harvey Elliott of Liverpool. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

If there's one Liverpool player who has had to bide his time in recent weeks, it's Harvey Elliott.

The 20-year-old is still exceptionally young but he is now just two appearances away from reaching 100 games for the club. Earmarked as a future star since making his professional debut at 15, Elliott is a key figure for Jurgen Klopp, despite not being a regular starter.

His last start came in the second leg of their EFL Cup tie with Fulham in late January and, since then, he's been used mainly off the bench. A strong midfield roster leaving him battling with Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch for a starting berth - but only four players have featured more than Elliott in terms of appearances.

Speaking after their most recent win over Burnley, Klopp was pleased with the efforts of Elliott and Curtis Jones. “We knew at half-time what we had to do. Curtis Jones did incredibly well, like Harvey Elliott did when he came on. In my opinion, Liverpool’s win against Burnley was massive."

As Klopp's side hunt down four trophies, there will be plenty of opportunities for him to start across competitions. With such quality everywhere, it is very difficult but his focus will be on getting ahead of Szoboszlai - who has struggled with injuries in recent times. And his recent figures have impressed and given him hope of doing just that.

In terms of this season, only Mohamed Salah averages more expected assists (0.29 per 90) for Liverpool this season than Elliott (0.25 per 90) but he also averages the most passes into the penalty area (2.74 per 90) and the most carries into the final 3rd (3.55 per 90) for this season; he's showing that he is ready to take the next step.

