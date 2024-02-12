Chelsea 'send scouts' to watch former Liverpool target who has £43m release clause

Former Liverpool target Nico Williams is being targeted by Chelsea, who have reportedly been scouting the Athletic Bilbao attacker.

Williams, who is the younger brother of Iñaki Williams who also plays in the Bilbao side, has improved brilliantly in recent years and is developing into a strong young forward. The 21-year-old has starred with five goals and 10 assists, which is helping to push his side onto Champions League qualification as they sit in fifth place in La Liga. Plus, they are also 1-0 up against Atletico Madrid in their Copa del Rey semi-final tie.

In the past, Liverpool had been linked and reports in December claimed that their interest was set to dissipate due to the fact that he signed a new deal with the club until 2027. Multiple clubs have been linked with a move and he is certainly a 'hot prospect' in world football.

Now, it's Chelsea who have been reportedly sending scouts to watch the young Spaniard in action, according to Fabrizio Romano. “Arsenal have also sent their scouts to follow Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao multiple times, and it’s the same for Chelsea as they included him in the list last summer,” Romano said. “The race is completely open, and nothing is advanced with either club so far. He’d be great in the Premier League in my opinion – a physical and technical player; very good one.”

What makes the potential move interesting is the fact he reportedly has a £43m release clause which would be a fair fee for a rising star. It gives interested teams a set fee to work with and it will surely be a teasing figure for the elite of England to consider.