The Crystal Palace midfield has experience across multiple roles and starred last season in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure has emerged a key target for Liverpool in midfield following their failed pursuits of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool find themselves in a defensive midfielder craze at the moment, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson’s departures leaving them with a gaping hole in their armoury.

Whilst Lavia and Caicedo were both strong targets who would no doubt have been great additions, they now find themselves searching for another option and Palace’s Doucoure is beginning to stand out.

It’s also been reported by the Independent, who claim Doucoure’s final price could come in at under £60 million, although Palace are wary of losing too many players this summer. The Malian midfielder is understood to be keen to move to Anfield, and personal terms would not be an issue.

Doucoure, 23, is an interesting proposition for Liverpool. Having broke through at Lens in the 2021/22 season as a box-to-box midfielder with strong passing stats, he joined Palace last summer and went on to record the second-highest duels won percentage in the league, winning 56.9% of his 467 contests.

He played 34 times last season in the league (34 starts) and currently fits the age and positional profile that Liverpool are seeking.

Boasting strong stats for tackles, interceptions, blocks, and aerials won - he looks tailor-made to take the step up once again to a side like Liverpool, who will be expecting to challenge for trophies.

Given that they bid £111m for Caicedo, the money is certainly there and it’s a crucial position for Jurgen Klopp as his side look terribly disjointed in midfield against Chelsea without a natural defensive midfielder.