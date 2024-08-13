MartÃ­n Zubimendi looks on during a Spain training session at Ciudad del Futbol de Las Rozas on June 01, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Martin Zubimendi will not be joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi.

The Reds have been unable to prise the midfielder from Real Sociedad - meaning that the wait for the first signing of the Arne Slot era continues.

Zubimendi had been identified as a player who could add control to Liverpool's engine room, with Wataru Endo the only specialist senior No.6 in the squad. But the Spain international, who helped his country win Euro 2024, is set to remain at his boyhood club and sign a long-term contract.

Sociedad made it difficult for Zubimendi to depart, informing him he'd have to pay his own £52 million release clause to La Liga's offices in Madrid. Liverpool were prepared to splash out such a fee, but their efforts have now been rendered redundant.

The Spanish press have been giving its take on Zubimendi's decision to snub Liverpool. Noticias de Gipuzkoa, a newspaper based in San Sebastian, suggests that Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay and manager Imanol Alguacil, played pivotal roles. The report said: “The truth is that Anoeta had been working tirelessly for many hours to try to convince their player to back down and stay at Real.

“Once again, it was Jokin Aperribay, who is one of the best presidents in the League in these negotiations, and above all Imanol who ended up making him see that he still has time to continue making history at Anoeta and that he still has a long career ahead of him to seek an adventure in another league and abroad.”

Meanwhile, Relevo - first to break the news - stated: The efforts of the club headed by Jokin Aperribay have been crucial in making Zubimendi finally decide to stay, rejecting a dizzying offer financially speaking. The midfielder, pending official confirmation, will become one of the highest-paid footballers at Real Sociedad.

“The San Sebastian native, thus, follows the example of Mikel Oyarzabal who, in his day, also rejected the possibility of leaving the blue and white club to become the saint and symbol of the Txuri-urdin institution.

Marca also reports that Sociedad's hierarchy were key to persuading Zubimendi to remain at his boyhood club. It commented: “The Anfield team were very interested in the Real Sociedad youth player and even seemed willing to pay the 60 million of his release clause, although there are those who do not guarantee this aspect, which led Real to react with a large salary offer and, above all, many sentimental arguments from Jokin Aperribay and Imanol Alguacil, all of which finally convinced the player to stay with his people.”