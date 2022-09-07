Liverpool face Napoli in the Champions League in Group A at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Liverpool aim to raise the curtain to their 2022-23 Champions League campaign with a victory when they face Napoli tonight (20.00 BST).

The Reds go in pursuit of a seventh European Cup, having gone agonisingly close last season.

Jurgen Klopp's side were defeated 1-0 by Real Madrid in Paris and the feeling of disappointed will no doubt still feel raw among the squad.

Liverpool became the first English club in the competition's history to win all six group games last term.

And having been drawn in Group A alongside Napoli, Ajax and Rangers, the Reds will be eyeing the same achievement.

The Reds open their account against Napoli, having also been drawn together in the 2019-20 season.

The Serie A side have proved somewhat of a bogey team for Klopp's outfit, after losing in Italy three years ago before drawing at Anfield.

To make Liverpool's task trickier at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, they'll be without eight players.

Captain Jordan Henderson has again been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are still sidelined.

To add to Klopp’s woes, Curtis Jones (leg) and Fabio Carvalho (knee) have not travelled along with Calvin Ramsay (back) and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Napoli, on the other hand, are looking significantly healthier when it comes to availability - but are sweating on a key man.

Victor Osimhen scored 18 goals for the Italian club last season.

However, the striker has a muscle issue and will undergo a late fitness test.

Manager Luciano Spalletti told reporters in his pre-match press conference: “Tomorrow he will train with the group provided he feels better than today.

“Tomorrow, if he feels up for it, he will try and shoot, try to do a bit more with the ball and if he has a positive feeling about that, like this morning, he will be available for selection.”

Defensive midfielder Diego Demme has definitely been ruled out of action.

But Hirving Lozano has been given the green light to feature.

The winger was stretchered off with a facial injury in Napoli's 2-1 win at Lazio last weekend.