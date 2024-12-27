Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City are all said to be keen on signing Martin Zubimendi.

Liverpool’s ‘dream’ transfer target remains to be Martin Zubimendi.

That is according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano - although the Reds are not the only club who covet the midfielder’s signature. Liverpool chased Zubimendi last summer after he helped Spain claim Euro 2024 glory. However, he could not be persuaded to leave his boyhood club Real Sociedad.

Liverpool were prepared to pay Zubimendi’s £51 million release clause installed in his Sociedad contract and did not try to sign alternative targets after it came apparent he would not join the Reds. Instead, Arne Slot deployed Ryan Gravenberch in the number-six position and he has thrived. The Netherlands international has played in every Premier League game as Liverpool top the table by seven points, with a game in hand.

The January transfer window opens next week and it remains to be seen whether the Reds will look to bolster their squad. Slot has not ruled out additions if they are deals that make sense for Liverpool.

However, Zubimendi is now wanted by rivals Manchester City - who currently have Rodri sidelined with an ACL injury - and Arsenal. However, Romano has claimed that it is unlikely the 25-year-old will depart Sociedad midways through the season and may assess his future in the summer. Romano said on the Men in Blazers podcast: “There is a player who is a dream target for all the top clubs around Europe – for Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal and many others – it’s Martin Zubimendi.

“They all want to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. But, the real point is that Zubimendi, at the moment, is still not opening the door for a January exit. In the next summer, it could be different, but for January, the situation is still quiet around him. So, I’m not sure it’s going to be possible to go for Zubimendi.”

Zubimendi recently opened up about Liverpool’s interest, which arrived when he was on holiday and admitted feeling ‘uncomfortable’. But he has not ruled out a future departure from Sociedad. “I went on vacation, and it caught me by surprise,” Zubimendi told El Diario Vasco.

“It wasn’t something I had planned. I reacted when the situation arose. It was an uncomfortable time for me but I weighed the pros and cons and concluded that the best option was to stay. I don’t believe in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunities. If you’re good and want to achieve something, it will come to you. There’s no need to rush.

“I looked at my personal progression, who I am, and the club’s project. I stayed because I knew this season would be important for me in the team, and I still had steps to take. It wasn’t that hard of a decision. There were many reasons for my decision, but I was selfish and thought about what was best for me – and that was staying.”