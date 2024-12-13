Caoimhin Kelleher finds himself back as Liverpool No.2 choice goalkeeper after Alisson Becker’s return.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason McAteer believes that Caoimhin Kelleher’s value has increased during his stint in the Liverpool team.

Kelleher deputised magnificently while No.1 goalkeeper was absent with a hamstring injury. The Republic of Ireland helped the Reds remain at the top of the Premier League and Champions League. The highlight was a penalty save from Kylian Mbappe in a 2-0 win over Real Madrid, while Kelleher also kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 triumph against Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Alisson has returned to fitness after a two-month absence and was back between the posts for a 1-0 win over Girona earlier this week. It means that Kelleher must again serve as deputy after his latest taste of regular football.

The 26-year-old has expressed his desire to play week in, week out on several occasions having been second choice for the past four years. He has 18 months remaining on his current contract but McAteer reckons Kelleher could be worth up to £40 million. The ex-Reds midfielder reckons that Chelsea could be the ideal for Kelleher, who is likely to leave as Liverpool have already agreed to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia next summer.

Speaking on beinSPORT, McAteer said: “Caoimhin has got to the point in his career where he is going to have to make a big choice at the end of the season. If he wants a career somewhere else and play rather than just sit on the bench and wait to get in to play a number of games for Liverpool this season.

“Chelsea is the big one. [Robert] Sanchez I don’t think he’s… If you get Caoimhin out now, his value has certainly gone up from what we’ve seen in the last couple of seasons, you’re probably looking in the region of £30-40 million for him. There were a couple of offers in the summer but he decided he wanted to stay. With Mamardashvili coming in, that’s kind of saying to him [Kelleher] to go and have a career.”