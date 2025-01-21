Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool sit three points above Barcelona in the Champions League table.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has downplayed his side’s chances of winning the Champions League - as he spoke of his admiration for Liverpool.

The Reds are at the summit of the new league format of Europe’s elite club competition heading into tonight’s clash against Lille at Anfield. Arne Slot’s side have won all six games so far and are into the last 16, while they top the Premier League by six points.

Barcelona are second in the Champions League standings and are among the favourites to win the competition. Barca are also in pursuit of chasing the La Liga title but are presently seven points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Flick’s troops face Benfica this evening as they aim to take another step closer to qualifying for knockout stage of the Champions League. Flick was asked at his pre-match press conference if Barca have a chance of adding a sixth European Cup to the Camp Nou trophy cabinet. But the German believes Liverpool have a stronger chance. He said: “The future will tell whether we are among the favourites or not. The Champions League is one of the most difficult competitions to win, but we have to try.

“When I look at Liverpool I see a team with incredible power. They are one of my favourite teams in the world right now. We are doing well but there are very good teams that are also doing well and we are contending on three fronts (Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey). Benfica is a team that plays very well, it’s a pleasure to see how they build. Angel Di Maria is one of my favourite players. Let’s see how we do tomorrow.”

Flick is not the only head coach who has marvelled over Liverpool lately. After the Reds battled to a 2-0 victory over Brentford last weekend, Thomas Frank admitted that Slot’s troops are currently the ‘best team in the world’ - and are a level above Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester City. Bess supremo Frank said: “I think we just played City and Arsenal and now Liverpool, in a short amount of time. For me they’re a level above the two teams.

“They’re complete. Their work ethic, the way they track back, are good indicators. They’re so good all over the pitch. Such a threat going forward. These are really, really good. It’s the best team in the Premier League and the world. They’re huge favourites to win it [the title].”