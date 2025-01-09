Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool trail Spurs 1-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg although the game was shrouded in controversy.

Arne Slot reflected on Liverpool falling behind in the Carabao Cup semi-final and declared: “If I ever have to lose I prefer to lose if there's still a leg to be played”.

The Reds trail Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 after the opening encounter in North London. The visitors were below their best but appeared they would hold out for a goalless stalemate, with Spurs striker Dominic Solanke having a goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

In the closing stages, Liverpool were adamant that Lucas Bergvall should have been sent off when he fouled Kostas Tsimikas - but the Tottenham midfielder avoided a second booking. Only seconds later, with Tsimikas off the pitch having received treatment and the Reds down to 10 men, Bergvall fired the only goal of the game.

It means Liverpool will have to come from behind in the second leg at Anfield next month if they're to reach Wembley. The Reds bid to defend the Carabao Cup after beating Chelsea in last year’s final. But given Tottenham were missing a swathe of players for the first leg, including centre-back duo Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, Slot knows it will be a tough battle for the Reds.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the head coach said: "They say he [Bergvall] didn’t stop the counter-attack. I think every manager would prefer if the tackle being made now 40 yards away from our goalkeeper - I don’t think you really stop a counter-attack then - every manager would prefer to get a second yellow card for the other team than to finish that counter-attack with a player less to play that counter-attack with. If that is not a discussion, then the next discussion is if it was reckless enough, [so] just give advantage, then just come back and say, 'Yeah, I thought the tackle was still too reckless.' They still have to give a yellow.

“In the VAR decision, he had to tell everyone what his decision was, but unfortunately he didn’t have to do this with this decision. Things happen. Very unlucky for us... the good thing for us is that if you ever have to lose a game, it’s better that you lose one when there is still a second leg to be played. [It's a] far from ideal starting position for us because they have a really good team, probably some players come back for the second leg. So, far from ideal to lose here, but if I ever have to lose I prefer to lose if there's still a leg to be played. Then it would've been only this game.”

Liverpool saw Jarell Quansah forced off in the first half against Tottenham. But Slot confirmed the centre-back did not suffer an injury and had been ill prior to the game. “He didn’t feel really well, so from the moment the game started until the moment we had to take him off, he felt a pressure, I think he said on his chest,” Slot added.

“It went so fast: he came off and the game started again, so I have to ask him exactly, but he said he didn’t feel really well. It was not an injury, more not feeling really well. In the last few days he was a bit ill but we thought he was on his way back, but maybe that had something to do with it. I have to ask, but it had nothing to do with an injury.”