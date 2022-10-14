The Premier League title holders travel to Anfield on Sunday for what could be a crucial fixture against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool go into this Sunday’s match with Manchester City currently sitting 13 points behind the Premier League champions.

Ahead of the match, many pundits are saying that Liverpool’s slim chances of still mounting a title challenge will depend on them taking maximum points from the match. If they can’t then Pep Guardiola’s side will widen the gap even further while current league leaders Arsenal could also be out of sight even at this early stage in the campaign. It’s an opinion echoed by Premier League winning striker Chris Sutton in his weekly predictions column for the BBC.

The former Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea and Aston Villa forward believes that Liverpool have ‘no chance’ of winning the match and that City will ‘wipe the floor with them’. He wrote: “It is hard to make a case for Liverpool still being in the title race anyway, but if City go to Anfield and win then it really is all over for Jurgen Klopp’s side; they would have no chance. City will know that, and they know they could land a knockout blow. Erling Haaland was rested in midweek so he will be ready - and I think City are that good, they will wipe the floor with them. Liverpool’s high line has been causing them problems anyway - Rangers were able to get at them in the first half on Wednesday - so they would have to be very brave to try that against Haaland.”

Sutton, who is predicting a 4-1 victory for the visitors, added: “They might still create opportunities, because of the way City are set up, but when you look at both teams, City are just too good. Pep Guardiola’s side scored four at Anfield in February 2021, and I think they will match that. I almost went for them to get five, which City last managed there in 1937, but either way this will be a walloping.”

