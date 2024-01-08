The League Cup is set to bring in a new ruling which will affect Liverpool's semi-final tie with Fulham.

The Carabao Cup semi-finals won't see VAR used as Middlesbrough do not have the technology in the stadium.

Liverpool are set to face off against Fulham in a two-legged tie starting on Wednesday at Anfield while Chelsea will travel to the Riverside on Tuesday but there will be no assistant video replay in action.

A statement on the EFL website added: “Given the system is not installed at one of the participating semi-finalist Clubs and to maintain fairness and consistency, VAR technology will not be used in the Carabao Cup semi-final stage this season. This is in line with previous rounds of this season’s competition when at some grounds, but not all, VAR has been available.”

One argument is that it could have been used in three out of the four games, given three of the four are Premier League, but the EFL decided that it would be unfair as the wanted to create a level playing field. People have pointed towards how VAR is used in the FA Cup at Premier League clubs, but not others, and there hasn't been any changes made across the competition.

In terms of the EFL, they decided it was better and fairer not to use the technology in all the games rather than not use it in just one and the original plan was to use it in the semi-finals and final at Wembley.

A spokesman told the Telegraph: “There will be no VAR used in the semi finals because it was not possible for the technology to be used at Middlesbrough. It was decided it was fairer to not use it in any of the four semi final games as a result. The FA took a different approach (in the FA Cup) but we felt this was the way to go. If it couldn’t be used in one of the games it won’t be used in any of the four semi final legs. However, VAR will be used for the final regardless of who is playing in it as the technology is already installed at Wembley."

