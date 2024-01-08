The Paris Saint-Germain forward's future is up for debate given the recent reports.

Liverpool may have just received a major potential boost in the race to sign Kylian Mbappé , according to The Times.

Mbappé, 24, has a decision to make on his future at Paris Saint-Germain within the next six months as his current deal is set to expire at the end of the season. Ever since the January transfer window opened, we have seen continuous reports discussing his future which could be in England.

The Reds are on the radar of the Frenchman and stand as one of the biggest opposing forces to Real Madrid, who were close to signing Mbappé in 2022. Last summer also saw strong interest from Saudi Arabia after having a multi hundred million pound offer rejected but it seems he is set to keep his options open. The Times have reported that Liverpool's chances are increasing over a potential move after he was left 'unimpressed' by Madrid's approach.

Mbappé is reportedly unimpressed by Madrid’s attempt to push him into signing a pre-contract agreement this month and the World Cup winner seemingly wants to further explore a range of options - including a free agent switch to the Premier League. Real have made the 25-year-old an offer to become their best-paid player and after two failed previous attempts to secure a deal with him, they placed a January deadline on this move.

While there was a report from FootMercato claiming Mbappé has chosen Madrid, there doesn't seem to be any substance to it, with the Times being a far more reputable source. Any move for Mbappé would come at a great financial cost and Mohamed Salah may have to make way as Liverpool's highest paid player for a deal to be done.

The forward's advisers have been assessing the opportunities available in the Premier League and it's no secret that Mbappé has spoken out in the past over his admiration for Jurgen Klopp's style of play but it remains a deal that is potentially a pipe dream for Liverpool given the required finances needed to afford the former Monaco star.

