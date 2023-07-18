Three Liverpool players who are set for a big season including £85m star

The Reds are currently enjoying pre-season out in Germany ahead of the new season.

Jurgen Klopp is currently shaping his new-look squad during pre-season out in Germany, as he looks to rebuild from a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

Players have left, players have arrived and the business is certainly not finished yet. However, there are plenty of key squad members who look like they are ready to bounce back and write the wrongs of last year.

Their side will feature many of the same players from last season, but a new midfield make-up will take place, especially given both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson look set to complete shock moves to the Saudi Arabian Pro League. Plus, the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai offers more technically secure midfield options, with an emphasis on attacking and as well as having frehs legs to reinstate the intensity seen in previous years.

Returning the glory days under Klopp is the goal, but which three players could be set to have a brilliant season next year?

Darwin Nunez

His £85m move last summer failed to justify the sizeable price tag, however, there were plenty of signs that Nunez is on the precipice of putting it all together in a Liverpool shirt. Recent footage and news shows the Uruguayan looking in top physical shape and being awarded the famed number nine shirt could mean he’s ready to step into the central striker role and fully realise his potential.

Of course, the pressure is on after last season and fans and critics will want to see improvements in numbers. Throw in the creative additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new creative role, he could be on the receiving end of more chances than ever before and after a season to adapt to the English league and his new team, he could be set for a big season.

A big season lies ahead for the Uruguayan.

Alexis Mac Allister

Signed off the back of his best season to date as a professional, Mac Allister brings technical quality, positional versatility and experience, having won the World Cup and helped guide Brighton to their highest ever Premier League finish.

Early signs from pre-season show Klopp screaming ‘I love it Mac Allister’ after an assist in training in which he powered down the right wing. He could so useful for Liverpool this season and will be needed across a season in which they are expected to go deep in the Europa League. That £35m fee could end up looking like a bargain a few months into the season.

Bend it like Gary - Mac Allister shows off his technique whilst in Germany.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Perhaps an obvious one - the right-back’s inverted role at the end of last season saw him record brilliant all-round numbers in terms of tackles, passes, chances created and assists and with a full pre-season to build upon the understanding of that role, he should only be more effective come the start of next season. He also looks in tremendous physical condition, as shown by a picture taken with Mohamed Salah during their pre-season camp.