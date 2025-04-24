Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool vs Tottenham team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Anfield.

Liverpool supporters will be heading to Anfield in buoyant mood. They might be expecting to return home in the wee hours. That is because the Premier League title could be secured with a victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Kopites have not celebrated an English championship properly since 1990. The Covid-19 pandemic denied them the chance to toast the feat when Jurgen Klopp’s side ended the 30-year wait. But new generations are on the verge of experiencing what their parents and grandparents got to cherish throughout the late 1970s and 1980s.

One point is all it will take for Liverpool to claim the title. In truth, many would have been overjoyed that Arsenal drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night. Reds fans want to celebrate it properly. Of course, it was a nice problem to have. But the potential feeling of winning the silverware at the full-time whistle will be euphoric.

Yet Liverpool still have to keep to their end of the bargain. Head coach Slot, captain Virgil van Dijk and the rest of the squad know there is still a job to do and that is to beat Tottenham.

But Slot is set to head into the fixture with almost a full complement of players yet again. Trent Alexander-Arnold returned from an ankle injury in emphatic style to score the winning goal at Leicester City. It will be intriguing if Alexander-Arnold.

The only member of the current Reds squad absent is Joe Gomez. The defender is working his way back from hamstring surgery. There is hope that Gomez will be able to play some part before the end of the campaign.

Slot’s troops will be heavy favourites to defeat Tottenham. Pressure is on Ange Postecoglou after their 2-1 defeat by Nottingham Forest earlier this week was their 18th league loss of the season. Spurs languish 16th in the table and their main focus for the rest of the season is on the Europa League. They face Bodo/ Glimt in the semi-finals, with the victors of the competitions earning a spot in next term’s Champions League.

The visitors will definitely be without centre-back Radu Dragusin, who has surgery from an ACL injury in February. Meanwhile, captain Heung-Min Son is a doubt. He has a foot issue and was absent against Forest.

Head coach Postecoglou left Destiny Udogie out of his squad for the Forest reverse but he could return. Meanwhile, centre-half duo Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero were substituted at half-time.