A look at how Liverpool’s loan players including Neco Williams and Nat Phillips are faring at the likes of Fulham, AFC Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Hearts, Millwall and Preston North End.

Jurgen Klopp will have tunnel vision on Liverpool’s exciting finale to the season.

The Reds have the opportunity to create history as they target an unprecedented quadruple.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Carabao Cup has already been won after defeating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League while they also meet Pep Guardiola’s side in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley next month.

In addition, the Reds are into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, having drawn Benfica.

All of Klopp’s attention will, quite rightly, be on what can be achieved at Anfield from now until May.

But members of the German’s backroom staff will be keeping an eye out on those who’re out on loan.

Here, we round up how those plying their trade away from Merseyside are faring and look at what could be in store ahead of the summer transfer window.

Neco Williams - Fulham

The right-back is certainly thriving during his maiden taste of regular first-team football.

A loan switch to Fulham made sense in January given there was no chance of dislodging Trent Alexander-Arnold in Klopp's side.

So far, Williams has recorded two goals and two assists in nine games as the Cottagers hurtle towards the Premier League.

However, the Wales international will find himself back in the exact same position in the summer - behind Alexander-Arnold.

A decision on Williams' future could depend on whether out-of-contract James Milner and/ or Joe Gomez leave Anfield.

Liverpool are wary they need adept cover for Alexander-Arnold if they're to continue challenging for silverware.

Should the Reds look to cash in on Williams, his exploits at Fulham may well have swelled his price tag.

It was reported that Liverpool slapped a £10 million price tag on the defender last summer.

However, he's proven his prowess at the top of the second tier and impressed during outings for the Reds against the likes of AC Milan, Porto and Leicester City.

That suggests that a higher fee than previously could be warranted.

Nat Phillips - AFC Bournemouth

Nat Phillips in action for Bournemouth. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images

It was widely expected that the centre-back would leave permanently in January - and to a Premier League side.

Instead, Phillips temporarily moved to Bournemouth in the second tier. He's played eight full games as the second-placed Cherries charge back towards the top flight.

One thing is for certain - Phillips' price tag has not dropped.

Liverpool were asking for around £15 million in January and he's doing his valuation no harm on the south coast.

Is there an argument Phillips’ valutation has gone up?

If you add a promotion onto his CV that already brags nullifying Zlatan Ibrahimovich - as well as clean sheets against Arsenal, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig last season - then there is a case to be made.

Ben Davies - Sheffield United

Ben Davies in action for Sheffield United. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

It was somewhat of a leftfield signing when the centre-half joined from Preston in January 2021 amid a defensive crisis.

Davies has yet to make a Liverpool appearance and was sent back to the Championship last summer for the 2021-22 season.

Sheffield United have had somewhat of a disappointing campaign after being relegated but have picked up to move into the play-offs.

Davies has managed only 18 appearances for the Blades, though, and been hampered by various injuries.

Whether the 26-year-old has a future at Anfield remains to be seen.

But given Liverpool paid just £500,000 for his services, they'll net that figure manifold if he is sold this summer.

The Reds already received a £1 million loan fee from Sheffield United, while Transfermrkt values Davies at £2.7 million.

That, therefore, could mean Klopp's side bank a £3.2 million windfall in total.

Sepp van den Berg

Sepp van den Berg has been a regular for Preston. Piture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Dutchman is enjoying a second spell at Deepdale.

Van den Berg's established himself as a fans' favourite among North End fans.

That may depend on Klopp's plans for van den Berg, though.

The 20-year-old is currently behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibou Konate and Gomez in the centre-back pecking order.

Meanwhile, youngsters Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio are also on the books.

Liverpool purchased van den Berg for an initial £1.3 million from PEC Zwolle, although that fee could rise to £4.4 million should he make a certain number of appearances in the Premier League and European.

Regardless, if the Reds wanted to sell van den Berg this summer then they'd make a substantial profit.

In September 2020, Liverpool flogged Ki-Jana Hoever to Wolves for £9 million. At the time, he'd made only four senior appearances - and was still to make a league debut.

Van den Berg has significantly more experience than Hoever and Liverpool could rightly demand a similar if not higher fee.

Ben Woodburn - Hearts

Ben Woodburn playing for Hearts. Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

There understandably were high hopes for Woodburn when he became a Liverpool record-breaker.

The attacking midfielder would make himself the youngest scorer in Reds history when he scored against Leeds United in the League Cup aged 17 years, one month and 14 days in November 2016.

However, Woodburn's not lived up to early expectations. After disappointing loan spells with Sheffield United, Oxford United and Blackpool, the Wales international hasn't been prolific at Hearts.

Woodburn has three goals and one assist in 25 games for the third-placed SPL side this season.

The 22-year-old is in the final few months of his current Anfield contract. In truth, a release is most likely.

Sheyi Ojo - Millwall

Sheyi Ojo in action for Milwall. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

The winger hasn't played for Liverpool since January 2017.

Instead, Ojo's been shipped out on loan to Fulham, Reims, Rangers, Cardiff City and most recently Millwall.

The 24-year-old has not made the mark he'd have hoped for the Championship play-off chasers, though.

Ojo has managed only two assists in 18 outings and recently come back from injury.